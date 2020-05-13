Twelve students will represent the Daviess County Public Schools district at the 2020 Governor’s Scholars Program and one student has been selected for participation in the Governor’s School for Entrepreneurs.
Students from Apollo High School who were accepted into the Governor’s Scholars Program are Emma Bell, Caitlyn Blandford, Kathryn Gray, Kailee Quisenberry, Talasie Satterfield and Luke Malott. Students from Daviess County High School who were accepted into the program are Emma Smith, Emmylou Tidwell, Philip Caldbeck, Camden Clark, Benjamin Robinson and Bo Stratton.
Five Owensboro High School students were selected for the program, and one was named an alternate. Those students are Avery Elliott, Kaysia Harrington, Bonnie Olsen, Keaton Gilmore and Kyle Reese, and Tamia Smith is the alternate.
The Governor’s Scholars Program traditionally is a five-week, residential summer program for Kentucky’s most outstanding students as they complete their junior year of high school. This program provides academic and leadership growth in a challenging, non-traditional experience that balances a strong liberal arts program with a full co-curricular and residential life environment.
Plans for the 2020 program are currently proceeding as normal but may be modified in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the GSP website.
