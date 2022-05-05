Several students in the region were accepted to the Governor's School for the Arts residential program that will be held this summer on the University of Kentucky's campus.
Students include:
Owensboro Public Schools: Sut Hting Pauhkum, violin; Scarlet Head, flute; and Ava Wiggins, cello.
Daviess County Public Schools: Micah Sagar, from Daviess County High School, architecture and design; Ty Nally, from DCHS, creative writing; Ella Fogle, from DCHS, drama; Lillie Self-Miller, from Apollo High School, drama; Emma Stephens, from DCHS, instrumental music; Zakkary Moseley, from DCHS, musical theater; and Nathaniel Trogden, DCHS, musical theater.
Owensboro Catholic High School: Jenna McCarty, dance; and Ava Phelps, creative writing.
Muhlenberg County Schools: Rachael Joines, vocal music; Ayyoob Shuibat, musical theater; and Zoey Hobdey, instrumental music.
Ohio County High School: Xanthe Hoover, instrumental music; and Samuel Rhodes, creative writing.
McLean County High School: Lyric Hancock, dance.
