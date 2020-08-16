While the 2019-20 school year became one unlike any other, 115 students proved distance learning and school closures would not stand in the way of furthering their education.
These students from across area school districts all took their AP exams and received high honors for doing so.
According to the College Board, which administers the exams, National AP Scholars are students who receive at least a 4 on all exams, and scores a 4 or higher on eight or more of the exams.
Scholars with Distinction receive an average grade of at least 3.5 on all exams taken, and a 3 or higher on five or more of the exams. AP Scholars with Honor receive an average of 3.25 on all AP exams taken, and a 3 or higher on four or more exams. AP Scholars have completed three or more AP exams, with grades of 3 or higher on them.
The College Board also reported that more than 4 million students took the exams online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The non-profit said students in AP courses “guided the decision” to not cancel the exams “with a clear and compelling voice,” the College Board reported in a press release.
“In a nationwide survey, students overwhelmingly said they wanted the chance to test — 91% of AP students reported a desire to take the AP Exam at the end of the course. More than 4,000 first-generation students — with even more to gain from college credit — were asked about their desire to take the AP Exam online,” the release went on to say. “Nearly 90% of first-gen students indicated they wanted to take advantage of this opportunity and would plan to take the test at home.”
Owensboro Catholic High School students who were named AP Scholars include Garrison J. Danzer, Natalie E. Goodwin, Lillian R. Krampe, Clayton P. Lewis, Emma C. Silvert, Kaiser Kate Weafer, and Hunter A. Wimsatt. Kaitlyn M. Durbin and Max W. Kurtz both were named AP Scholars with Honor, and Alexandra M. Scheithe was named an AP Scholar with Distinction.
Daviess County Public Schools had 87 students earn AP scholar honors, including Noah Owen who earned a National AP Scholar designation for receiving an average score of at least 4 on all the AP exams he took.
Apollo High School students who were named AP Scholars with Distinction are Ryan Gatton, Daniel Mays and Connor Satterly.
Daviess County High School students who received this designation are Ryan Beckwith, Ethan Easterday, Andrew Ellis, Frederik Mendoza-Ulken, Isaiah Montgomery, Noah Owen, Christopher Salamah, David Stevens, Christian Vincent, Houston Watson, Chloe Jones, Daniel Martin, Benjamin Robinson, Emmylou Tidwell, Kylie Strehl and Katherine Wahnsiedler.
Jackson Lindsey, of AHS, received an AP Scholar with Honor designation, and the following DCHS students received the same designation: Ellie Howard, Samuel Manqueros, Ashton Payne, Trent Woolard; current seniors Mason Ebelhar, Christian Milem, Isabella Sailors; and current juniors David Abel, Jenna Barrow, Hanna Forrest, Avery Krahwinkel, Esha Patel, Hope Ramming, Maci Sanders, Preston Smith and Sam Smith.
AHS students who were named AP Scholars are Valerie Gillim, Sara Gootee, Raymond Lin, Lea Rhinerson and Jacob Robin, Emily Campbell, Luis Castillo, Macy Dame, Ryan Edmonson, Lacey Fitzgerald, Kennedy Gray, Emma Ladnier, Nathaniel Payne, Isabela Riedell, Hannah Roberts, Abby Rumage and Ashley Turnham.
DCHS students who were named AP Scholars are Regan Haight, William Holland, Susan Johnson, Gloria Lwin, Mason Miller, Jacob Nash, Grant Oller, Alayna Petri, Lucas Ruckdeschel, Kera Wilson, Philip Caldbeck, Camden Clark, Emilee Clark, Haley Comstock, Harold Fuchs, Garrett Howard, Leigha Mattingly, Hope Miles, Cassandra Pfeil, Rachel Seidehamel, Ainsley Taylor, Sabrian Ward, Ellington Crabtree, Savannah Dowell, Nika Harrington, Evan Haynes, Carter Howard, Shaleena Millay, Yash Patel, Emily Rempe, Lily Robbins, Emma Smith, Kinsey Vergason and Margaret Vooris.
Owensboro Public School students who received the designation of AP Scholars are Paige C. Castlen, Josephine L. Gesser, Mary G. Hemingway, Isaac W. Humphrey, Isabella P. Karn, Kyle T. Reese, Ashlyn E. Dube, Christina M. Tapp, and Nolia G. Williams.
OPS students who were named AP Scholars with Honor are Kaysia E. Harrington, Evan L. Medley, and Claire E. Roush, and OPS students who were named AP Scholars with Distinction are Dylan M. Mather, Hannah L. Mulligan, Clayton T. Rhoads, Lucy M. Swenson, Adrien M. Askin,and Olivia G. Swenson.
