While the armadillo is perhaps most associated with imagery of the Great American West, these solitary nocturnal mammals are migrating east and becoming more and more common in the Bluegrass State.
According to the Kentucky Division of Fish and Wildlife Resources, the agency doesn’t have an estimate of the armadillo population in the state, but they have become so common in some areas that reports are no longer made when a sighting occurs.
Scott Harp, Green River Regional Coordinator for KDFWR, considers armadillos in the Purchase region to be “fairly common,” and says that they are also seen regularly farther east on the William H. Natcher Parkway. He added that armadillos in the Green River region are “uncommon,” and everything east of that would be considered “rare.”
Kenneth Nalley, a scientist with the Fort Worth (Texas) Nature Center, said Tuesday that the reason armadillos are continuing to migrate east is simple — climate change.
“Really, the main factor of their movement for their migration further north is climate change,” Nalley said. “As it is getting warmer in those areas, the armadillos are expanding their range.”
The nine-banded armadillo is perhaps best recognized by its dermal bone plates that give the animal the appearance that it is wearing a suit of armor. While it is named the “nine-banded armadillo,” the animals can have anywhere from seven to 11 bands between the larger plates that shield the upper and lower parts of its body.
According to KDFWR, the armadillo can be found across much of western and southern United States. Reports of the animal in Kentucky can be traced to the mid-1980s.
The KDFWR reported that throughout the mid-1980s and 1990s, the department received only occasional reports of armadillos, but by the early 2000s they had become fairly common in counties as far east as Land Between the Lakes in Kentucky; expanding to the north and east from Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee.
During the past 35 to 40 years, armadillos have quickly expanded their range from the deeper south into large portions of southern and western Kentucky. The terrain and cold weather of eastern Kentucky may have functioned as an ecological barrier to their migration in the past.
According to the KDFWR, it is possible that armadillos could soon be seen in every county in Kentucky.
Nalley said that while the armadillo is more associated with the American Southwest, it is not a native species to that area.
“The animals were not initially in Texas or the United States, but migrated to the U.S. from Central America over the last 100 years or so,” he said.
In February 2019, a deceased armadillo was found in Pike County, Kentucky, the easternmost county in the state.
John MacGregor, KDFWR herpetologist, theorizes that it or its immediate ancestors came into Kentucky from Virginia. Armadillos in southwest Virginia may have followed the Clinch River drainage to make their way into Pike County. From there, they may continue moving west and north until they meet the established western populations.
Nalley said armadillos have been reported as far north as the New England states, and that it will be interesting to see how they might adapt to the colder winter climate in those areas.
“It is an interesting thing,” Nalley said. “It is literally evolution happening right before our eyes.”
