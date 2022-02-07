The Owensboro Police Department responded early Sunday morning to an armed robbery at the Quality Quick Food Mart, at 2630 West Parrish Avenue.
The call came in at 5:18 a.m., reporting that a white male wearing a camouflage jacket, a red Florida State hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans entered the store and demanded an undisclosed amount of money. He was holding a handgun.
The suspect then fled the store on foot.
Detectives responded to investigate, and anyone with additional information can call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
