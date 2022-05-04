Last month, Owensboro city commissioners voiced support for taking on several large projects, including major drainage work in the York neighborhood area, with American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Tuesday night, commissioners took the first step in making those projects a reality.

Commissioners held first reading of a ordinance to amend the current fiscal year budget, including the allocation of $8.3 million in revenue. Most of that comes from ARPA funds, which were allocated to the city last year.

The budget amendment will fund three major projects. Most significantly, the amendment provides $5.050 million in ARPA dollars to address flooding in the York neighborhoods.

Officials said previously that the York improvements would include putting in separate storm water drainage along Ellis Avenue, Bittel Road, North Stratford Drive, South Stratford Drive and Harlan Avenue. Those would drain to York Ditch. The improvements would take those roads off of the combined sewer system.

Other improvements include increasing the size of York Ditch and putting in a downstream basin.

The budget amendment also allocates $2.5 million to Owensboro Municipal Utilities to build a new water tower near Hillcrest Golf Course. ARPA dollars would also be allocated to Cravens Pool, where parks officials are planning an overall upgrade, which includes fixing structural defects and adding water features to keep the neighborhood pool operational.

The plan is to have the pool open next summer.

Even with those expenditures, the city will still have ARPA funds in reserve. City Manager Nate Pagan told commissioners $2.5 million will remain of the city’s ARPA allocation, which can be used later at the commission’s discretion.

The budget amendment is scheduled to be approved at the commission’s next regular meeting.

In other business, commissioners held first reading of the city’s 2022-23 budget. The proposed budget includes raises of 7.5% for most city workers, while police officers will receive 15% raises.

“The budget includes no changes to the city’s tax rates,” Pagan said. “The general fund, our main operating fund, is balanced.

“We’ve prioritized our employees and provided sizable cost of living increases for all employees, and police officers in particular.”

The budget includes funds for water rescue equipment and training for the fire department, equipment for the police department and “a record amount” for road resurfacing, Pagan said. The budget is also expected to be approved at the commission’s next meeting.

During public comments, commissioners heard from representatives of local volleyball clubs who are in support of the city building an indoor sports facility.

Commissioners discussed the possibility of constructing an indoor sports facility last month.

Eric Hagan, volleyball coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, told commissioners an indoor venue would be able to attract large tournaments that would impact hotel and restaurant revenue.

“I fully support us having an indoor facility,” said Hagan, who added that local volleyball groups such as the Owensboro Volleyball Club and the Audubon Volleyball Association are in favor of an indoor sports venue.

“If you have an indoor facility, you could have tournaments from January all the way through the end of May,” he said. “There’s a lot of money this community could make.”

Commissioners said previously that the city should look into the concept to see if there is a need and a market.

