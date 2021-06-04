There has been an arrest made in connection to the murder of 16-year-old Dakota Carter, who died after a shooting at his parents’ home in Dawson Springs early Tuesday morning.
Michael Roche, 19, of Dawson Springs, was charged by the Kentucky State Police Wednesday night at his home with complicity to murder along with cultivating in marijuana (five plants or more), delivering or manufacturing drug paraphernalia and endangering the welfare of a minor.
According to the KSP Post 2 Public Information Officer Brandon McPherson, the charge means that Roche is considered an accomplice in the murder.
“The investigation is still ongoing,” said McPherson. “They could determine that he was the actual shooter. I am not sure how he was complicit with the murder.”
McPherson said interviews with Roche continued on Thursday.
Roche was housed in the Caldwell County Jail, where he remains as of Thursday afternoon on a total of $105,000 in bonds.
No other arrests have been made, but McPherson said more could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.
Family members and friends of Carter have planned a candlelight ceremony for 8 p.m. Sunday at the Dawson Springs square.
