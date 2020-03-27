Social distancing and people staying at home hasn’t decreased calls for service to area law enforcement agencies, although agencies are trying to take fewer people to jail.
Calls to 911 for Owensboro Police Department and Daviess County Sheriff’s Department assistance over the past three weeks are on par with the same period in 2019, said city-county 911 Director Paul Nave.
Between March 1 and March 25 last year, the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to 861 calls for service. The sheriff’s office responded to the exact same number of calls over the same period this year, Nave said.
OPD received 2,478 calls for service between March 1 and March 25 last year, and responded to 2,413 calls this year, Nave said.
Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for the Kentucky State Police in Henderson, said there isn’t a noticeable difference in calls for service for troopers in Daviess County.
Calls to 911 for medical emergencies have gone up, Nave said.
“But for medicals, it has increased 8.38%,” Nave said.
People are calling for medical emergencies “more than they would have in the past,” he said, likely out of concern over the coronavirus outbreak.
Nave said people who have questions about if they need to seek care for coronavirus concerns can call the state’s coronavirus hotline.
The hotline number is 800-722-5725. The state is asking people to call rather than go to a doctor’s office or hospital due to the potential of patients overwhelming the medical staff.
A person who feels like they need to call 911 should do so. “We can triage the call,” Nave said.
“I do not want anyone to not call 911” if they feel they need to, Nave said. “That’s what we are here for.”
Major Barry Smith, chief deputy for the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department, said arrest numbers are down because the agency is trying to cite people to court for low-level offenses if the person is not violent or disruptive.
“If we come across someone on misdemeanor offense like shoplifting, where they are not giving us any problems, we are going to issue them a citation rather than make an arrest,” he said.
Also, deputies are not currently picking up people in other county jails on arrest warrants and bringing them back to Daviess County or serving arrest warrants in court, Smith said.
Officer Andrew Boggess, OPD’s public information officer, said the department is also citing people to court rather than arresting them when it is warranted.
He said the idea is to not put people who could safely be cited to court in the county detention center.
“If there were to be an outbreak there, it could very easily spread to the civilian population,” Boggess said. “... We are also trying to do what we can to assist the jail responsibly. That being said, if someone absolutely has to go to jail, if we feel they are going to be a threat to the community … that option (of jail) is still there.”
The department has increased the number of house and business checks, Boggess said.
An area where OPD has seen a decrease is in the number of vehicle accidents occurring in the city.
“I have noticed a big reduction in accidents,” Boggess said. “I think (that means) people are doing what the governor requests.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
