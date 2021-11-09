Heritage Park High School Principal Michelle Ruckdeschel hopes the Arrive Alive experience students will receive on Wednesday will be life-changing in a positive way.
The Arrive Alive Tour from UNITE is an interactive program to educate teens about the dangers of impaired driving. Students will be exposed to a simulator that will demonstrate what it may be like to drive while drunk, distracted, or drugged. Students also will learn about the consequences of such actions.
“This sounded like something we thought our students could benefit from,” Ruckdeschel said. “We thought this would be a wake-up call for some of those who are already driving, or those who are preparing to become drivers, or those who hope to be drivers some day.”
She wants students to understand the severity of impaired driving, and the impact it could have on the rest of their lives.
Part of the program involves Arrive Alive representatives presenting students with mock court documents that also detail financial costs of such crimes, including court costs and insurance rate adjustments.
Amanda Cornelius, Heritage Park youth service center coordinator, said this program especially appealed to the school this year because it was being offered for free. Typically the program costs upward of $1,000 to present for students.
Cornelius said this is offered free through a grant. Heritage Park High School is one of 39 other schools in Kentucky to be selected to participate.
She has seen other impaired driving simulator programs, and said this one seems to be more sophisticated.
“For this one, there is an actual car,” she said. “Students get to simulate driving while wearing the headsets that simulate the impaired driving.”
While those students are having the driving experience, students will learn about the statistics, dangers, and costs of impaired driving, she said.
“This is our first time experiencing this so we don’t know what to expect,” she said. “We just wanted our kids to benefit from it, and we hope it impacts them positively.”
According to arrivealive.com and Patrick DeGrasse, Arrive Alive CEO, Arrive Alive is the No. 1 ranked texting and drunk driving simulator in the U.S. The program has been touring for more than 15 years.
DeGrasse said in a statement that he prepared this program and founded the organization because “I have been affected personally, through my family, by many of the issues that we address nationally.”
He said the mission of Arrive Alive is to educate others about the dangers of impaired driving “so that their families do not have to experience the horrific tragedies my family has seen.”
The event is sponsored by the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety. It will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday at the school.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
