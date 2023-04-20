Marjorie Swope doesn’t consider herself an artist.
But after more than 40 years, the 98-year-old Philpot resident continues to paint nature, wildlife and, more recently, barns on non-traditional canvases such as shovels, saw blades and bucket tops.
“I’m not no artist; I just sling a little paint on them,” Swope said. “I don’t know what I’m doing. I’ve never taken any lessons.”
Swope lives on a small farm, with her son’s cattle grazing behind her home.
Farm life has been the inspiration for Swope’s creations, which she began producing later in life as Christmas gifts for family members.
But as it turned out, Swope discovered she had her own gift, which became a passion for painting.
Swope said she would use her surroundings, as well as images from books and magazines that caught her attention.
“I’d see a tree I like or deer, and I just took it from there,” said Swope, who will turn 99 in June.
Swope’s works spanning four decades are on display like in an art gallery inside the home of her son, Bobby Swope.
“She’d paint one, and I’d hang it up,” he said. “…She’d dilly-dally around with it until she got where she really enjoyed it. She’d ask me if I had anything to paint on — saws or whatever. So I’d clean it up and put the undercoat on it. I’d take it to her, and she’d paint something on it.”
In recent years, most of her paintings have centered around tobacco and horse barns.
It was Swope’s good friend, Erma Risley, who brought Swope the barn photos from which she could draw inspiration.
Risley said she knew Swope was an artist but didn’t realize her talent was as prolific as it was.
“I knew she did it, but I couldn’t believe when I saw it,” Risley said.
Swope said she knew her sons liked barns, so she began painting as many pieces as should could.
Swope added that she uses the winter months to create her paintings.
“You’d be surprised how time flies when you do something like this,” she said. “And when you start it, you want to go on and finish it, whether it’s right or wrong.”
“...I start when the first snow starts falling because I can’t get out and do things. I do it until the spring comes, and then the paint brush goes up.”
