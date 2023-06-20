The Owensboro Art Guild is hosting its third annual downtown fine art show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15 in the 100 block of St. Ann Street near Fetta Pizza.

Leeza Dukes, organizer of the event, said more than 30 fine art vendors have signed up so far, including painters, sculptors, mixed media artists and basket-weavers.

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

