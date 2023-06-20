The Owensboro Art Guild is hosting its third annual downtown fine art show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on July 15 in the 100 block of St. Ann Street near Fetta Pizza.
Leeza Dukes, organizer of the event, said more than 30 fine art vendors have signed up so far, including painters, sculptors, mixed media artists and basket-weavers.
“Beyond Blu will be the band performing again this year and Girls Inc. will be helping in the kids area,” Dukes said. “In the kids area, they will be able to paint on wood and rocks.”
Dukes said there’s not another art show quite like this in Owensboro.
“We have about 90 members in our group and there are a lot of younger people wanting to get involved,” she said. “This will give them an opportunity.”
Beginning this Wednesday, one piece from each artist will be highlighted at Independence Bank at 2425 Frederica Street.
“The artwork will also be available to purchase,” Dukes said.
At this year’s art show, awards will be handed out for best artists.
“This is something new we’re doing this year and there will be judges walking around to each tent,” Dukes said.
The Art Guild is still searching for more fine art vendors to sign up for the event. Anyone interested can contact Dukes at 270-313-4168.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
