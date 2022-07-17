The Owensboro Art Guild hosted its 2nd annual Downtown Fine Art Show on Saturday at Fetta Specialty Pizza & Spirits.
There was an array of art mediums represented, including painting, sculpture, mixed media, mosaics, pottery and jewelry.
Wood sculptor Patrick Bennett said he began working on his art during the COVID-19 pandemic, with his first piece titled “Quarantine.”
“A lot of my work deals with mental health,” he said. “Everyone deals with mental health differently, and this is a topic that is personal to me.
“Eventually I want to make more interactive pieces so people can become the art.”
Bennett is new to the guild, and some of the work he is producing is for his master’s degree.
Acrylic pour artist Dale Grasela, also known as Artwork Orange, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2019. Shortly after his diagnosis, Grasela began creating pour art pieces, which is art created from paint poured out of cups and similar items.
“For most of my life, beginning when I was a kid, I was always drawing; I always had a pencil in hand,” he said. “My mom was redoing a room in her home and said she wanted some abstract pieces, so I looked up different techniques and came across the pour art and thought that looked easy enough, even though it wasn’t in the beginning.”
Darin Evans, a metalworker, had a 20-year dream that came to life this year, and it was the only piece on display at his booth.
Evans created a metal dragon sculpture that goes around a drum set and is hooked up to a smoke machine that exits through the dragon’s nose and mouth.
He had the drawing of the dragon completed for 20 years before the physical version was finished earlier this year. He was asked if he would be attending the Music City Drum Show in Nashville, Tennessee, where drummers can show off their drum sets, network and gather.
Evans, a drummer, decided to make his dragon come to life and enter his drum set in the show. His work can also be seen at the Western Kentucky Botanical Gardens where he created a metal basket sculpture.
Vicki Hast, a basket maker, grows the willow trees that she uses for her weaving. Along with the baskets, she also creates gourd art and natural fiber art.
The trees Hast grows produce different colors used in her work.
