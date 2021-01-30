The Owensboro Art Guild is currently accepting entrants for its 59th annual juried exhibition, the oldest, continuously running show of its kind in the state.
This year’s show will run from Feb. 27 through April 23.
The show typically draws about 60 to 70 artists who apply from across Kentucky, as well as Tennessee, Indiana and Illinois, said Selma Wiesenberg, art guild president, adding that the guild has already sent out the show’s prospectus to many artists.
Last year’s show included about 60 pieces of art.
Owensboro artist William Kolok will be jurying this year’s show. Kolok is a sculptor who works primarily in wood and stone. He has been a working artist for more than 50 years and retired from Kentucky Wesleyan College as an art professor. He now works out of his studio, at 2901 Veach Road.
Weisenberg said the art guild’s show is important for a number of reasons, but especially because it brings local artists’ artwork out into the community.
“Owensboro has a lot of artists,” she said, adding there are also a lot of artists in the area. “So this show enables the artist to put their work out for the community to view. It gives the community a chance to see what’s happening in the art scene in their area.”
The Juried Exhibition is shown at the Owensboro Museum of Fine Art, which has been a guild sponsor for 15 years, according to Mary Bryan Hood, OMFA executive director.
For a volunteer organization like the guild to continue to produced the juried exhibition for so many years is “a remarkable achievement,” Hood said.
“It is the only continuing juried exhibition for artists in Kentucky,” Hood said. “There are no others that have this longevity.”
She said the show is a celebration for the local artist, as well as others throughout the region. Each year it has grown and attracted “very high-quality art.”
She also said the exhibition is one of the best-attended that the museum presents.
Artists who are interested in receiving a prospectus, or to learn more information email the art guild at owensboroartguild@gmail.com or call Weisenberg at 270-314-1021.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
