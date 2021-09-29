Leeza Dukes has been creating since she was 6 years old.
The New York native considers herself a bit of a Renaissance woman who enjoys painting, creating mosaic furniture and working with textiles. She attended the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale in Florida as well as the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
“Art is ingrained in me,” she said.
She will be among the more than 20 artists who will have pieces on display from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, at Feta Pizza.
Dukes moved to the area about 11 years ago and considers her art unique.
“I like to create art featuring people, but I do all types of art,” she said.
In fact many of her pieces can be seen around Owensboro as murals. She is currently working on a mural at Kendall-Perkins Park and also has murals around Evansville.
On Saturday, she will have some acrylic and mixed-media pieces for sale, along with hand tie-dyed silk scarves.
She is happy the Owensboro Art Guild is presenting the upcoming show for the community. It’s been five years since the group last had an event that was open to the public, and at which the community could meet with area artists and purchase pieces.
Selma Weisenberg, Owensboro Art Guild president, said this event will take place rain or shine. Because it is being held in the courtyard behind Feta Pizza, festivities can move indoors in the event of inclement weather.
About 23 artists will have work on display, and Weisenberg said a wide variety of media will be represented.
“A majority will be painters, but there will also be a basket maker, jewelry makers, some photographers, collage artists, folk artists and metal sculpture for sale,” she said. “We have a good mix of artists that are going to be exhibiting.”
The art guild, Weisenberg said, is one of the oldest in Kentucky. It has 60 members, many of which are new this year.
The city of Owensboro has always had a strong history of artists and individuals who are patrons of the arts, she said.
“We have been around for a long time,” she said. “We appreciate all of the support we can drum up for our artists. There are so many in this area, and several who aren’t even members of the art guild.”
Local blues band Beyond Blu will be performing throughout the event, and there will be opportunities for children to paint on T-shirts and rocks.
Feta will also be serving free garlic knots.
For more information about the event, visit the Owensboro Art Guild’s Facebook page.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
