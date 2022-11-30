The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art has raised about $1 million in its ongoing $2 million capital fundraising campaign to support historic building renovations and other projects, OMFA Executive Director Mary Bryan Hood told the Historic Preservation Board on Tuesday.

Hood provided the update during a presentation of OMFA’s request for a design exemption to erect digital sign monuments in front of the museum on Frederica Street — which the board unanimously approved.

