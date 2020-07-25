The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art has mailed 1,500 invitations to artists in Kentucky and several neighboring states, inviting them to enter the 14th annual Buffalo Festival and Paintout Oct. 8 to 10.
The event was postponed from Sept. 24-26 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Mary Bryan Hood, executive director of the museum, said usually between 50 and 75 artists participate.
They go out in the community and paint scenes that interest them.
Hood said, “We make arrangements for them to go inside distilleries and other places if they want.”
The museum offers $5,000 in merit and purchase awards to build up its collection of local art.
Hood said many of the buildings featured in paintings — such as Raines Shoe Hospital, which was razed this year — no longer exist.
Swedish Match and Atmos Energy sponsor the event.
Hood said the museum is still trying to work out a way to have the annual gala — a major fundraiser connected to the Buffalo Festival — during the pandemic.
The gala includes a major auction each year.
“We have some really fine items already,” Hood said.
“We’ve already had to cancel one fundraiser this year,” she said. “We don’t want to have to cancel another one.”
“Art by the Stars,” where well-known local non-artists paint pictures, was canceled in June because of restrictions on public gatherings.
Hood said that in the past some of the paintings “brought incredible prices for works by non-artists.”
The museum has also had to cancel an Aug. 15 event tied to its “Celebrate Women” exhibition, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote.
Hood said that event would have featured suffragette re-enactors, performances by women and comments by prominent local women.
“We decided to cancel because of the latest restrictions,” she said.
Gov. Andy Beshear this week asked people to cut back to no more than 10 people at such functions.
The exhibition features works by 70 Kentucky women artists.
It closes Aug. 16.
Hood said, “We’ve had surprisingly good attendance this summer.”
Visitors must wear masks and only 10 are allowed inside at one time.
Artists interested in participating in the Buffalo Paintout can register on the museum’s website www.omfa.us or by calling 270-685-3181.
The registration fee is $20 before Sept. 30 and $35 after that.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
