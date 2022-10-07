The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art was ready to welcome artists locally and beyond to its 15th annual Bronze Buffalo Festival and Paintout early Thursday morning for the first time since 2019.

The event, which includes two days of artists participating in the en plein air, or outdoors painting, event on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7, and concluding on Saturday with an exhibition and gala, invited over 1,500 creatives to paint different sites throughout Owensboro.

