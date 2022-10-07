The Owensboro Museum of Fine Art was ready to welcome artists locally and beyond to its 15th annual Bronze Buffalo Festival and Paintout early Thursday morning for the first time since 2019.
The event, which includes two days of artists participating in the en plein air, or outdoors painting, event on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7, and concluding on Saturday with an exhibition and gala, invited over 1,500 creatives to paint different sites throughout Owensboro.
From the museum itself, to the Union Station building, the Glover H. Cary Bridge and other public art scenes, the museum had a suggested list of 44 different locations for entrants to choose from.
One of the more popular attractions that saw artists making their way to early Thursday was the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden, where two artists — Rex Robinson and Joni Heep — set up shop behind the WeatherBerry Welcome Center.
Robinson, an Owensboro native who now resides in Alabama, has participated in the event “probably a dozen times” and enjoys “the challenge of working on location.”
“...It helps me work more efficiently, to see intensely and to respond emotionally,” he said. “Whenever I’m in a situation, … one of the hardest things is to stay with what inspired you in the beginning. … As the light changes and you start seeing more and more things, it’s almost overwhelming (to see) the incredible beauty of God’s handiwork. ...The best inspiration is the real thing. To look at the real thing and to be inspired and let that flow immediately right out is, to me, the ultimate.”
For Heep, this was her second time participating in the paintout and coined herself “fairly new” at painting, only picking it up about eight years ago.
Heep has fond memories of her first year taking part in the event.
“I loved it,” she said. “(The museum is) very friendly and they welcome new artists, as well as seasoned artists.”
Heep focused on the garden’s “The Path of Hope and Healing,” which signifies the most common cancers in Kentucky and also hones a personal connection for her.
“It brings out a lot of emotion to anyone who’s been touched by cancer,” she said, “and that’s the reason why I started painting because I was touched by cancer. … I had some free time to try my hand at painting, and so I did. So, this path means a lot to me.”
Returning artist Katie Lowing took part in the competition at Reid’s Orchard, where she also resides, traveling on a golf cart scouting different areas to bring out before deciding on creating an abstract piece featuring pumpkins in front of the orchard’s Apple House.
Lowing said there’s a lot to choose from.
“Look at the colors,” she said between paint strokes. “It’s just stuff I know. I do an awful lot of painting here — we’ve got sunflowers to paint with bees crawling around on them and I’ve got a little pond … with very hot pink water lilies and the frogs; the frogs are just fascinating. ...It’s so easy to walk out the door and start painting.”
Besides being able to showcase the talents and perspectives in their work, Robinson said there are additional takeaways from events like this.
“To interact with people who also love the subject is also a blessing in that it’s a party of desires and spirits that’s not only good for a person, (but) good therapy to be out in life,” Robinson said. “You breathe in (the) fresh air and fragrances. It gives you life; and for an artist, it’s multiplied as you also get the inspiration and expression.”
The paintings will be entered into a competition and presented in the one-night exhibition at the museum during a gala from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Saturday with submissions being accepted from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at the museum for judging.
Purchase and merit awards totaling $3,000 will be presented to the winning entries at the gala by exhibition juror Andrew J. Gianopoulos, the Virginia G. Schroeder Curator of Art at the Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science.
The gala will include a community painting event, where artists and guests will have an opportunity to create a painting of a major site in Owensboro, with participants being eligible to win premium spirits from local distilleries that have been donated to the museum.
Bluegrass band King’s Highway will provide entertainment.
The gala will be open to the public to attend by reservation. Admission is $50 per person.
Those who are part of Friends of the OMFA Foundation will receive a $10 discount.
For reservations, email the museum at info@omfa.us or call 270-685-3181.
Proceeds from the gala will benefit the museum’s continuing education and outreach programs for the community and region.
