Owensboro residents have been seeing Rex Robinson’s artwork for decades.
From 25 years of city Christmas card designs to community murals and commissions for local museums and organizations, Robinson’s work has captured the essence of Owensboro throughout the years.
Upon entering his Visual Arts Center at 425 W. Fifth St. in Owensboro, visitors are greeted by a colorful assortment of paintings and other works in a variety of mediums. His latest titled, “Hollyhock Hills,” a colorful landscape, sits on an easel near a spotlight.
“I thought I had it done in a day, but it wouldn’t let me stop,” Robinson said.
Robinson said that even looking at what appears to be a completed and framed painting, he can see where he could add in some additional brushstrokes.
Originally from Muhlenberg County, Robinson said his mother, and two talented older sisters provided a lot of inspiration as he was taking his first steps as an artist.
His dad, however, left a lasting impression by sharing his love of nature with his son.
“He took me on all kinds of hunting growing up, and it was more of a nature walk,” Robinson said. “He was very knowledgeable about natural life and just the benefit of being in nature. I see that now as a major inspiration for me.”
After panting everything from waterfalls to scenes from life, such as the last time Bluegrass icon Bill Monroe performed in Owensboro, Robinson has decided he wants to focus his time and attention on what he calls biblical truths.
“I am not as interested in history anymore, I am not responding to it in my work as much,” he said. “It is not American history, but it is biblical history.”
Robinson said he was struck by the natural beauty of the American West, spending six weeks last year painting there.
“I did concentrate on the National Parks, and that is one of the more brilliant actions of man, to preserve some of the rarest of landscapes,” he said. “That is very impressive and it is kind of recent history. I think America has awakened the world.”
Robinson said that when he was painting historical events and scenes from life, he would spend a lot of time conceptualizing the piece, going over every detail in his mind. He describes his biblical truths paintings, which can be anything inspired by the Bible, spiritual experiences or dreams, as more relaxing to paint.
As far as a medium, Robinson said he prefers working with acrylic paint.
“I think and it suits me better to work in acrylic,” he said. “Acrylic is probably becoming more popular.”
Robinson said acrylic paint originated during the early 1950s, and is known for its bright, brilliant colors because the paint pigment are suspended in plastic.
As time moves on, Robinson would like to become more involved in visual ministry, where he does live painting for youth groups and churches.
This new style of painting without a significant amount of preparation is something he is still adjusting to.
“I have an urgency to paint and when stuff of life is in the way it frustrates me, so by the time I have an opportunity to do something I have several things in mind that I really want to do,” Robinson said. “I am trying not to overthink it so much. If I don’t know what I am doing, then I will set it aside and I will start.”
Robinson said he would also like to be able to display all of his biblical truths paintings and he is agreeable to selling some of his completed work to make more room at the gallery.
“It has been a challenge for me to work without anything in mind, although before I knew it I was doing what I always wanted to do, and that was enjoy painting,” he said. “I had put so much work into it, I forgot.”
