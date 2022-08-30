It was only five years ago when Owensboro resident Corey Ziemer decided to create his own Christmas card, which led to a business that now offers much more
Holiday cards are still a staple for Ziemer, but the 23-year-old’s art business, “Corey’s Heart & Soul Designs” also offers T-shirts, canvases and outdoor stepping stones upon request.
His mother, Tisha Ziemer, said the expansion began to take off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The (stepping stones) went on for a good two years,” Tisha Ziemer said. “He had orders coming in … constantly.”
For the Ziemers, creating a business around Corey’s art was never really the plan. It was initially about helping Corey, who was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder at age 2, to reach his full potential, Tisha Ziemer said.
“We didn’t know anything about business,” she said. “We just shared this one Christmas picture and it exploded. We were just trying to deliver, sell to individuals and it was crazy and one day I pulled up in a church parking lot and I just bawled. I have a disability myself and have had cancer a couple of times, and I didn’t know I could keep it up; it was a lot. And I just prayed right then.”
That day, she met Donna Southard, owner of Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel, who has been selling Corey Ziemer’s work ever since.
Along with Crazy Me Gifts & Apparel in Owensboro, his work can also be found at the Santa Claus Christmas Store in Santa Claus, Indiana, and on the “Corey’s Heart & Soul Designs” Facebook page.
He has artwork in public settings, as well, including a painting on his backyard fence of both classic and modern Disney characters, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Nemo, Dory and Marlin from “Finding Nemo” and creatures from “A Bug’s Life.” All are painted to reflect Corey’s mission of “joy and positivity.”
“I always noticed that animation is his niche,” Tisha Ziemer said. “And he said (on a) radio station that he liked doing animation because they’re happy; almost all animations are smiling, and he likes that.”
Sarah Higdon, Corey’s life support coach, helped him make the fence into a personal outdoor art gallery. She started as Corey’s part-time art teacher and is proud of how far he’s grown.
“Starting out from his art point-of-view, just his progress and his techniques that he’s picked up is pretty impressive,” Higdon said. “... It’s amazing to just kind of sit back and watch. I’ll just kind of show him a thing or two and he’ll just run with it.”
Tisha Ziemer said she hopes her son’s work is an inspiration for all, especially for those in the autism community.
“It makes them start thinking that the future is here upon us and they’re not always children,” she said. “They’re not always going to be in elementary school and you’re fighting to get services in the school; they grow up to be adults and then everything else kind of falls off (regarding services). … You have to be prepared and have to figure out something that they’re passionate about and just be in tune with that all the time.”
Corey will show off his new Christmas card in October during the Wendell Foster 2022 Special Needs Expo at the Owensboro Convention Center. He is also in the process of finishing up an Easter Card.
“We take it a day at a time and kind of let God be our guide,” Tisha Ziemer said. “... As far as we can go, we will take it and we hope to do good by Corey because he’s amazing.”
For more information, visit facebook.com/coreyz.99.
