The 2022 Native American Artifacts and Ethnography Show welcomed a large crowd of archeology fans to the Owensboro Convention Center on Saturday, with 350 tables full of items to browse and purchase.
Brandon and Brandi Vanderver, organizers of the show, have hosted the event for five years.
“There used to be a show when the Executive Inn was here hosted by Art Gerber, and then his wife took it over,” Brandi Vanderver said. “Brandon wanted to bring it back so we could get everybody together.”
Artifacts from 12,500 years ago were some of the oldest available to view at the show, according to Brandon Vanderver.
Brandon Vanderver said other than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show has grown every year. One guest said the show is “one of the greatest” in the United States.
Items included arrowheads, rocks, crystals, books and jewelry.
“I allow in a certain amount of other items and collectables,” Brandon Vanderver said. “I like to keep it 80-90% artifacts, but I know other people like other things, so we allow them for a variety.”
Robert Matthias, owner of Roberts Relics in Beecher, Illinois, and Crown Point, Indiana, has been collecting artifacts since 1973 and showing artifacts since 1976.
The oldest items Matthias had on display were banner stones ranging from 2,000 B.C. to 6,000 B.C.
“The process of finding out how old an item is comes from research,” he said. “Books and knowledge from other archeologists going out and carbon dating items.”
Matthias found his first arrowhead when he was 13 years old, which piqued his interest in collecting relics. He still has the arrowhead in his collection.
“It was a dovetail arrowhead from about 4,000 B.C.,” he said.
He said his favorite part of going to artifact shows is meeting and talking to others, along with learning about other items.
The 2023 Owensboro Artifact Show is set for July 28-29.
