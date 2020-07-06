When the Ohio County Artist Guild closed its brick and mortar shop at the beginning of this year, members did so with the dream and intention of offering regular workshops for the public. Then COVID-19 happened, and the group had to lay low for a little while, much like the rest of the world.
Now, members are ready to offer their first-ever pop-up: A Kentucky Handmade Weekend, which will take place July 31-Aug. 2 in Centertown, at a farmhouse at 321 Chandle Loop.
The event is sponsored by the Ohio County Artist Guild and Earth Angels Studios, and will include a pop-up shop featuring guild member’s work, as well as antique and vintage items. There will also be arts and crafts classes and demonstrations from local artists who are still accepting registrants.
On July 31, intro to hand lettering will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and will be led by Terri Minton. The pop-up artist’s shop will also be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
Aug. 1 will begin with a flora and foliage pottery workshop from 9 to 11 a.m., led by Claudia Overstreet. A leather-bound journal workshop led by Riley Minton will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. Next, a farmhouse jelly basket workshop led by Janice Tomblinson will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The pop-up shop will also be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and gourmet sack lunches will be available throughout the day.
Aug. 2 will start with a second offering of the basket-making class from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Then, a second offering of the pottery workshop will be from 10 a.m. to noon. A Holly Hobbie open house will also be taking place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Beaver Dam, and attendees at the national convention will be invited to the farmhouse for a light lunch.
That same day, a Holly Hobbie and Hexy Quilt Pinkeep workshop from 1 to 3 p.m. will feature guest educator Christie Jones Ray. The weekend will close with fresh lemonade with Teddy bear maker and soft sculpture artist Letty Worley from 3 to 4 p.m.
Ben Ashby, a representative of the art guild that is helping to organize the event, said guild members are working to ensure the event takes place safely. Part of that was limiting classes to eight people.
“The classes will be outside, and for the most part, will require masks,” Ashby said, adding that sanitation stations will also be available.
He said the event will be a good opportunity for people in the area to get out and do something fun during such a difficult summer.
“We have talented people in our region,” he said. “It’s time that we really celebrate the markers and the artists of our area.”
Jen O’Connor, owner of Earth Angels Studios, said this event will also be a good way to benefit the artist’s guild, and to support and encourage local artists.
“This is about encouraging appreciation of traditional, American craft,” she said. “It needs to be celebrated.”
To register for classes visit earthangelsstudios.com.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
