A bill that would require elementary and middle school students to receive arts education classes that meet state standards was approved by a House committee Tuesday, although some legislators expressed concern that the bill would force some school districts to hire more teachers.
House Bill 37, which is sponsored by Rep. Mark Hart, a Falmouth Republican, was heard by the House Education Committee.
The bill requires elementary school students to receive a minimum of 120 minutes of “sequenced, standards-based instruction in the visual and performing arts, such as music, visual arts, theater and dance.”
Middle schools would also be mandated to provide arts classes to students. The bill doesn’t set a minimum amount of time, but says the classes would provide “the opportunity for students to develop their creative talents and interests in the visual arts and performing arts.”
Schools would have to report data on their arts programs to the Kentucky Board of Education.
The state does have arts standards students are expected to meet. Jane Dewey, a facilitator for the Kentucky Coalition for Arts Education, said arts classes benefit students and many schools are already close to meeting the elementary school mandate in the bill.
“Over half of the schools are doing 100 minutes now” of arts education, Dewey said.
Currently, schools are not held accountable for providing arts classes to elementary and middle school students, Dewey said.
The bill would make schools accountable for arts education. “We believe it ensures that all students have equal access” to arts classes, Dewey said.
When asked if the bill could require 100 minutes of arts education for elementary students instead of 120 minutes, Dewey said, “our goal is 120 minutes.”
25% of schools are already offering 120 minutes of arts, she said.
When asked if schools might have to add staff to meet the requirement if the bill is passed, John Stroube, executive director of the Kentucky Music Educators Association, said he didn’t know but it was possible “certainly at the low end because there are some schools that aren’t doing anything at all.
“Some schools will have to change somewhat to meet this, and that’s the intent,” Stroube said.
Rep. Bobby McCool, a Van Lear Republican, said he valued the arts but, “I worry about unfunded mandates.” Later in the discussion, Tanya Bromley, past president of the Music Educators Association, said the goal was just to increase the amount of time students receive in arts.
“This is not a bill about jobs,” Bromley said.
“This bill is not about teacher preparation, it’s not about more teachers,” Bromley said. “It’s about more time.”
Stroube said some schools would have to “re-prioritize” time to accommodate more arts instruction.
Several committee members said they supported the bill but wanted to see a fiscal impact statement.
“I don’t see how it can be done without additional appropriations,” said Rep. Randy Bridges, a Paducah Republican.
Rep. Scott Lewis, a Hartford Republican and former Ohio County Schools superintendent, said he would like to see the cost, statewide, for additional teachers.
“This is not going to cost the state, but there are going to be costs to local districts,” Lewis said.
The bill was approved and next goes to the full House for consideration.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.