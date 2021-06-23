Robert Asberry has been hired as the new superintendent of Hancock County Public Schools, effective July 1.
Asberry, who currently serves as the principal at Ohio County High School, just completed his 24th year in education. He graduated from OCHS in 1992, and went on to earn his bachelor’s degree in education from Western Kentucky University. He later earned a master’s degree in administration, a Rank 1 with endorsements in the areas of supervisor of instruction, and administration.
He has been an administrator within the Ohio County Schools district for the past 13 years, prior to that he taught math and social studies, and he also has coached for the district throughout his tenure. He has been OCHS principal for the last five years.
Earlier this summer, Asberry was named the secondary principal of the year by the Kentucky Association of Secondary School Principals.
The award recognizes excellence in instructional leadership, student achievement results, closing gaps and providing opportunities for all students to thrive, school culture and climate, and contributions to the community and the profession, according to the KASSP.
Asberry is replacing Kyle Estes, who earlier this year announced he would be stepping down from the position because he and his family are moving to Anchorage, Alaska.
A call to Asberry was not immediately returned presstime but in a Facebook message, Asberry said it is a huge honor being named the superintendent of Hancock County Schools.
“It will be my goal to increase student achievement and opportunities for all Hancock County students,” he said. “My emphasis will be on student safety, academic and transition readiness, school culture, and school spirit. I believe effort, high expectations, and school spirit are the biggest indicator of student and school success. This emphasis will increase student success and achievement.”
He said his goal is for all Hancock County students to graduate with love and pride in their school and be ready to transition to a productive member of the community.
A call and email to the Hancock County Board of Education chairman, Allen Kennedy, was also not immediately returned.
Ohio County Schools Superintendent Seth Southard, said Alex Embry has been named the new Ohio County High School principal.
Embry, has a degree in social studies from Western Kentucky University, and an administrative certification from the University of the Cumberlands. He has taught at Ohio County Middle School, Beaver Dam Elementary, Render Education Center and McLean County High School. He also has served as the head boys basketball coach of McLean County High School, and most-recently was the OCHS athletic director and principal at the Ohio County Area Technology Center.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.