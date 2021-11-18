You’re getting older and think it’s time to declutter the house.
Get rid of stuff you haven’t used in years.
But talk to your family before you do.
My mother died in 2002 and my father a year later.
When my brother and I cleaned out their house, getting it ready for sale, we found so many things my mother had saved and taken the time to label through the years.
Things most people would have tossed long ago.
There were more than 400 showbills from movie theaters that had closed more than 40 years earlier.
In the margins of the ads for these movies of the late 1930s and early 1940s, she wrote comments about the shows, who she was with and notations like “had another flat tire and missed part of the show.”
We also found dozens of chewing gum wrappers with jokes and notes written in small, neat script about what was happening the day she chewed the gum.
The greatest treasure trove, though, was the diaries she kept from Jan. 1, 1937, when she had just turned 15, until May 15, 1947.
Two months after I was born.
She chronicled her thoughts on 3,787 days — hog-killings; quilting parties; dating my father, who she met on Oct. 17, 1936, when he was 18 and she was 14; watching him leave for war, moving away to Evansville and later Nashville to work on airplane assembly lines during World War II; the end of the war; and finally my birth.
The most shocking revelation I found was that this woman, who was valedictorian of her class and drummed the importance of education into me every day of my young life, claimed to hate school.
We also found 480 letters my father wrote her during World War II and 15 more he wrote from Chicago in 1947, when he was in school there learning to be an electrician.
Those may have been the last letters he ever wrote.
We had never seen him write a letter in the years we knew him.
That was her job.
There was a menu he sent her from his Thanksgiving dinner in England in 1943 — turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, butter beans, string beans, cranberry sauce, creamed carrots, cole slaw, pineapple upside down cake, chocolate ice cream and rolls.
The Ninth Army Air Corps ate well that day.
He learned to like tomatoes over there, he wrote.
In France, he found a black dog he named D-Day.
In Luxembourg, a family welcomed him into their home for a night in a real bed.
By October 1944, he estimated that he had already driven 18,000 miles across Europe as a trucker on the Red Ball Express.
And her picture rode with him, pasted above the speedometer in his truck.
Almost a year later, he saw his first football game — in Nuremberg, Germany.
So many things he never talked about are in these letters.
An empty cardboard box we found in the attic had once held Valentine’s candy.
A note on the bottom said he had sent it to her from London in 1944.
Even the dishes were labeled.
A glass bowl was my great-grandmother’s honey dish.
A funny-looking cup with the words “Remember Me” was my great-grandfather’s mustache cup.
These days, we’ve become a disposable society.
And too often future family treasures get tossed.
As you gather with your loved ones this holiday season, tell old family stories and pull out some of those family treasures.
Enjoy them while you’re still together.
And ask before you toss.
