Aspen Dental will provide free care to military veterans and their families on June 11.
The Owensboro office at 5035 Frederica St. is among the locations participating for the eighth year, the company said.
Veterans and their families can call 1-844-277-3646 to schedule an appointment.
Appointments are required.
The company said veterans are ineligible for dental benefits through the Veterans Administration unless they're 100% disabled, have a service-related mouth injury or were a prisoner of war.
For information, go to www.HealthyMouthMovement.com.
