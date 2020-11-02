While many people his age are still trying to find a career, Ross Hyland, 23, already owns two businesses.
In March, he launched Hyland Enterprises, an excavation company that also does electrical work, cable construction and drain systems.
And in October, Hyland bought Lark Electric, 901 W. Third St.
Daniel Fulkerson started the company in 1963 and it’s remained in his family.
“I always wanted to own an electric company,” Hyland said.
He said, “I heard that Mike and Mark Fulkerson might be thinking about selling and I went by and talked to them. They were wanting to retire and I was able to buy the company.”
Hyland said, “They agreed to stay on for two years to mentor me and teach me the business. I’m really grateful.”
The company has five employees.
“The Lord is being very gracious to me,” Hyland said.
He said, “My dad is a veterinarian and he owns three animal hospitals. He mentors me too on the business side.”
Hyland’s companies operate in the region within an hour to an hour-and-half of Owensboro.
The Fulkerson’s “created a great business and an excellent reputation,” he said. “I want to grow the business into other cities. But first, I need to get my feet under me. But down the road, I want to grow.”
Hyland said, “I’m not looking to acquire anything else right now.”
The pandemic, he said, “hasn’t really slowed us down at all. All the electricians in town have a lot of work.”
Hyland has been preparing for years for the work he’s doing now.
“I’ve always been good with my hands,” he said. “Electricity and heavy machinery have always fascinated me. I worked for a local electrician when I was a freshman in college. Then, I transferred to UK and worked for a large electrical company in Lexington. I learned a lot about the business side there.”
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.