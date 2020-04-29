At least 240 people were tested Tuesday at Owensboro’s drive-thru COVID-19 test site at Owensboro Community & Technical College, Gov. Andy Beshear announced during his daily coronavirus press conference.
Owensboro’s site was one of 13 across the state Tuesday.
“This is the most testing we’ve had in Kentucky at any point, and it is growing,” Beshear said.
His goal is to test up to 20,000 Kentuckians per week. To date, 52,411 have had COVID-19 tests.
The Owensboro testing site, which is hosted by Kroger, will remain open Wednesday, April 29, and Thursday. All available appointments are taken, so registration closed earlier this week.
However, Green River District Health Department is working with state officials to reopen the OCTC site for free drive-thru testing next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Registration will be required at healthdepartment.org. A link on the website should be active later this week.
During the press conference, Beshear shared 10 rules for Phase 1 of his Healthy at Work initiative. They include:
Businesses should allow workers to continue telework as long as possible. Places of employment should be prepared to take workers’ temperatures and to conduct health screenings onsite.
Workplaces must close common areas, limit face-to-face meetings, enforce social distancing, provide hand sanitizer and hand-washing stations.
Businesses should make special accommodations for high-risk employees, such as those 65 and older or with health problems.
Employers should have plans in place for COVID-19 testing when workers exhibit symptoms.
And employees must wear face masks. “When you’re inside a place of employment, this is very important,” Beshear said.
During the press conference, the governor showed a video to demonstrate how to make a no-sew face mask from a scarf and two rubber bands. State health officials want all residents to start wearing face masks when they go to public places, such as grocery shopping.
Beshear said the priority remains staying “healthy at home” and going out as little as possible; however, when people venture out, they should wear masks.
Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, said residents do not need the types of face masks construction and health-care workers wear. Fabric ones are fine for the general public.
Face masks should cover the nose and mouth. Stack recommends washing masks daily.
Wearing a mask keeps infected people from spreading their secretions when they cough or sneeze.
In addition, “it is a visible reminder that social distancing is still essential,” Stack said.
Beshear announced Tuesday 230 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total to 4,375.
He reported 12 more deaths. To date, COVID-19 has claimed 225 Kentuckians.
On Tuesday, GRDHD officials reported 13 new confirmed COVID-19 cases — seven in Daviess County, five in Henderson County and one in Ohio County.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is now 320.
Muhlenberg County Health Department officials announced six new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, bringing that county’s total to 115.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.