At St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter, being involved with AmeriCorps is a tradition.
So much so that a majority of the shelter’s current employees, like St. Benedict’s Director Harry Pedigo, Woman’s Shelter Intake Specialist Stacy Benge and shelter Assistant Director Jeff Mattson found their way into full time work through their time in the AmeriCorps program.
Each year, Daviess Fiscal Court votes to partially fund an AmeriCorps host agency agreement that benefits the HCOV, St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter as well as other area shelters and is sponsored by Green River Area Development District (GRADD) through its AmeriCorps Senior Connections Program.
The application process for the AmeriCorps liaison has begun and will continue through August with the applicant being selected in September. The chosen applicant will get a $5,500 education stipend at the end of their service as well as roughly $14,000 annually for serving. Those accepted are expected to complete 1,700 hours in their year of service, said Pedigo.
“The position will require a great deal of things like nursing home visits, aiding in housing solutions and primarily aiding those seniors that are above the age of 57,” he said. “They will also have the opportunity to taking on case management and aid individuals in on fixed incomes look for housing solutions, food stamps, facilitate classes and organize our life skills class schedules. It is a great opportunity to work with a wide range of people that come from various walks of life.”
It is the various walks of life and a driving need for service that have brought the St. Benedict’s crew together.
Benge herself experienced homelessness and it was through the council of friends that she sought out the AmeriCorps program in September 2019, she said.
“I had heard from a friend that there was an opportunity to serve the homeless population at St. Benedicts,” she said. “I knew that serving the homeless community is where my heart is and I applied. There was a time when I was homeless and because of the people of our community I am now able to give back.”
Her experience with the program and acquisition of a full time position with the shelter has put her on the path of her life’s work, she said.
“The things you learn while serving is something you can’t put a price tag on,” she said. “By serving at St. Benedict’s Women’s Facility I decided that I would work toward my social work degree. My time in AmeriCorps taught me how fulfilling it is to serve and the importance of meeting the critical needs of our city. I get to be where my heart is everyday and I get to connect my passions to someone else’s need.”
Mattson joined the program in 2015 after living at the shelter for 30 days, he said.
“I came here from Evansville via some friends trying to get me into a program at Owensboro Regional Recovery,” he said. “I was involved in the recovery program for 16 months and chose to stay on as a peer mentor for nine months after that. I started college while I was in recovery. Through my time in recovery and as a mentor I built relationships with people at the shelter and in the recovery world.”
After a short stint in a factory job and working as an on-call plumber, he was searching for more and Pedigo recommended AmeriCorps, he said.
“While working as a peer mentor, I grew to understand the fulfillment in helping others,” he said. “Plus I got to work with those at St. Benedict’s, my alma mater. When my time with the program ended, they kept me on full time at St. Benedict’s. It has been a blessing, that is what it was to me. It really opened my eyes to everything I could do. It is something I never saw myself getting into. I went to plumbing school and graduated college in 2018 for industrial maintenance. I found my home at St. Benedict’s. I graduated from OCTC and AmeriCorps fell into my lap. I was able to work for them and they knew how my life had changed. What better way than to give someone hope that are having issues with drinking and drugging. God made all that happen and I just followed the path and here I am today. It has been a great and unexpected career.”
Robert Bussing is the current AmeriCorps’ liaison. Through his time in the program he is pursuing a degree in nursing and is planning to move to Henderson with his family, he said.
Bussing had his own past with drugs and spent time in Owensboro Regional Recovery and like Mattson found peer mentoring, he said.
“I went through treatment as a result of meth and tampering with physical evidence, I was an IV drug user,” he said. “I did treatment and it changed my life. I did the program and got involved in the peer mentoring office which put me on the ground to serve and work with others. I got a lot of fulfillment and enjoyment. It was then recommended to me that I go into AmeriCorps.”
During his time of service he has had a baby, gained a family and found his independence and while not staying on for another year or joining the full time staff at St. Benedict’s, he will continue his nursing degree and use the skills that he learned to better himself and the lives of his family, he said.
“It was absolutely worth it,” he said. “When you are around people like Harry and Jenni Warren and all of the people you work with you develop professionalism. They are a great group and a lot of fun and serious about service and helping people. When I saw Jeff Mattson, it was like a swan in the water, graceful even under pressure. It is those moments that will help me moving forward. There were moments that I wont forget that were truly life changing moments that spark on the inside when you realize you are a part of something. It was a true experience. For that I am grateful. I would encourage anyone that is able to do it, to do it. Whatever you want to do with it, that is how it is designed. You can make a name for yourself. Look at Harry, he took an AmeriCorps position and now he is the director and they seek his council on homelessness through the county. It is cool to see what it did for those guys.”
For more information on the AmeriCorps program contact GRADD at (270) 926-4433.
Jacob Mulliken, 270-228-2837, jmulliken@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.