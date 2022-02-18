The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce and Girls Inc. have announced the nominees for this year’s ATHENA Award, which recognizes a community member who has excelled in their profession, has served the community in a meaningful way and has assisted women in developing their leadership abilities, helping them realize their full potential.
A record 14 individuals have been nominated.
Girls Inc. is a national nonprofit, youth development organization. It’s mission is to inspire all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
“The past couple of years have been challenging for us as an organization,” Girls Inc. CEO Tish Correa Osborne said. “We have made adjustments, but never strayed from our mission and values. The ATHENA Award is important to our community, and we have so many worthy nominees who need to be celebrated.”
Nominations were solicited from the community between mid-December through early-January. Completed nominee applications are forwarded to a Girls Inc. committee outside the Owensboro area. That committee will select the award recipient.
The winner will be announced during the annual ATHENA Award program on March 24 at the Owensboro Convention Center. The Legacy Award winner, which honors an individual posthumously for their work in advancing women in the community, will also be announced at the event.
“Coming off a year in which our award program was virtual, we are both thrilled and grateful to see the level of interest shown by the community in highlighting the achievements of women,” Correa Osborne said. “We have a record number of nominees, and each one has a remarkable story that has positively impacted this community and women.”
This year’s nominees include women from “a wonderful variety of backgrounds, experiences and community contributions,” said Sue Napper, chairperson of the awards ceremony.
The 2022 ATHENA Award nominees include:
• Becky Barnhart, Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County
• Marcia Kuegel Carpenter, Owensboro Innovation Academy, retired
• Suzanne Cecil White, Cecil Farms/White Chateau
• Suzanne Craig, Green River District Health Dept.
• Paula F. Dehn, Kentucky Wesleyan College, retired
• Cindy Hudson, Mary Kay Cosmetics
• Taunya Marie Iverson, Cromwell Media Owensboro
• JoAnn Masters, Kenergy, retired
• Amanda Owen, Puzzle Pieces
• Dr. Wanda Figueroa Peralta, RiverValley Behavioral Health
• Janet Rowland, DMD, Rowland Family Dentistry
• Phyllis Siddon, Feel the Love Home Health Care Agency
• Karla Ward, New Beginnings Sexual Assault Support Services
• Helen Wright Cornell, Owensboro Grain Holding Co.
