Atmos Energy is continuing to replace bare steel lines and other aging infrastructure this winter.

“We are once again replacing pipe in a different area of Owensboro, and work began this week,” said Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs. “With an investment over $310,000, Atmos Energy will be replacing 3,016 feet of bare steel, along with 38 services. Service lines are lines from the street to the house. As this happens, each homeowner will be updated accordingly.”

The latest work is on Legion Boulevard from Frederica Street to Allen Street and on St. Ann Street from Legion Boulevard to Byers Avenue.

Work is expected to wrap up in early March.

Coomes said signage and professional flagging crews will be on site when necessary.

In October, Atmos began replacing 7,637 feet of bare steel, along with lines to 31 homes and businesses on East Fourth Street from Birkhead Avenue to Dean Court, Stewart Court, Brown Court, Hubert Court and Commerce Drive.

The cost of that project was $768,987.

The work is expected to be completed by late March.

Coomes said that during Atmos’ 2009 rate case, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a Pipeline Replacement Program for its service territory in Kentucky.

“This program enables Atmos Energy to replace bare steel and other aging infrastructure,” she said. “Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system. It is our No. 1 priority.”

Last summer, the utility began replacing 2,406 feet of steel pipe in western Owensboro at a cost of $320,000.

In the spring, Atmos spent more than $834,000 to replace 5,594 feet of bare steel mainlines and 60 service lines on 14th Street between Triplett and Frederica streets, as well as on St. Ann Street from 14th to 12th streets, on Sweeney Street from 14th to 11th streets, on Parrish Avenue from Triplett to Mosley streets and on 16th Street from Triplett to Pearl streets.

In January, it began replacing approximately 1,400 feet of pipe along 25th Street between J.R. Miller Boulevard and Frederica Street at a cost of $246,672.

Last fall, it replaced 1,334 feet of steel pipe and 13 service lines on East 25th Street from J.R. Miller Boulevard to East Cloverdale Drive and on Clay Street from East 24th Street to East 25th Street at a cost of $168,566.

In the fall of 2019, Atmos spent $800,000 to replace 9,804 feet of aging steel pipe in central Owensboro, along with 148 service lines.

In the fall of 2018, the utility spent $1.1 million to replace 13,135 feet of aging steel pipe and 231 lines from houses to the street in western Owensboro in the Griffith Avenue-Carter Road area.

In May 2018, Atmos replaced 3,090 feet of steel pipes in eastern Owensboro at a cost of $250,000.

And in the fall of 2017, it replaced 19,273 feet in neighborhoods around Owensboro Health Healthpark.

