Atmos Energy plans to donate $1 million to help customers say warm this winter — or to winterize their homes.
Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs, said, “Our Kentucky service areas received $99,500 to help with energy assistance. We also encourage Atmos Energy customers to please reach out to their local community action agency for any possible LIHEAP dollars that may be available to help with their natural gas bills.”
She said the Salvation Army, Audubon Area Community Action Agency, Owensboro St Vincent DePaul Charities and Owensboro Help Office were among the agencies receiving funds from Atmos.
Coomes said the company “is still operating under the Public Service Commission’s order suspending all non-pay turn offs & waving late fees. However, that order will end on Oct. 20.”
“With one out of every four households that lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic reporting they either skipped a utility payment or needed to skip a utility payment, we know that eligibility for financial assistance programs is growing,” Katrina Metzler, executive director at the National Energy & Utility Affordability Coalition, said in a news release.
She said, “Energy insecurity often coincides with food insecurity, housing insecurity and other emerging needs. Reaching out to community partners as Atmos Energy has done will mean one less frigid home on a winter morning, one less hungry child and will protect the health and safety of the families in the communities served.”
Atmos Energy also offers relief through energy assistance programs such as Sharing the Warmth, Coomes said.
Customers can locate an agency by visiting https://www.atmosenergy.com/customer-service/bill-payment-assistance or by calling 211.
People needing assistance is keeping up with their monthly natural gas expenses can contact Atmos’ customer service center at 888-286-6700 or visit the account center at https://www.atmosenergy.com/accountcenter/logon/login.html.
“Without this vital assistance, many of our Kentucky families would be faced with the impossible choice of choosing between heating their homes and paying for other necessities such as food and medications,” Kevin Dobbs, Atmos Energy Kentucky/Mid-States Division president, said in a news release.
He added, “At Atmos Energy, we are committed to helping our most vulnerable neighbors.”
Morning temperatures are expected to be in the 40s all this week.
