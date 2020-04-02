Atmos Energy is donating $1.5 million to help feed students and their families during the coronavirus pandemic.
“More than 3 million U.S. workers filed for unemployment benefits last week alone, and many of those are parents with children who rely on school food programs for breakfast and lunch every day,” Kevin Akers, Atmos’ president and CEO, said in a news release.
“While many will be left wondering how to pay rent, afford medical bills or make the next car payment, we envision this crucial support will help remove some of the mystery around where those folks might find their next meal,” he said.
The news release said, “The escalating public health crisis is responsible for an unprecedented number of school closures, layoffs and economic disruptions across the country, and millions of students who depend on school food programs for their next meal also have parents whose jobs are at risk or have been eliminated due to the pandemic.”
That, it said, is why the Atmos Energy/Robert W. Best Charitable Giving Fund has donated $1.5 million “to quickly stock the shelves at local food banks around the country, where students and families affected by the coronavirus outbreak can access a steady supply of nutritious meals during these uncertain times.”
The money is going to food banks in the 1,400 communities — including Owensboro — that Atmos serves.
“We greatly value our existing partnerships with so many well-respected local organizations nationwide, and this is one way that Atmos Energy can further aid those in our communities who need a helping hand,” Akers said.
Akers, an Owensboro native, was named president and chief executive officer of Dallas-based Atmos Energy Corp., on Oct. 1.
