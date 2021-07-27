Atmos Energy is hosting a chalk drawing contest with a $100 prize.
Kay Coomes, Atmos’s public affairs manager, said the contest is part of the utility’s celebration of 811 Day, which reminds people to dial 8-1-1 and get their property checked for underground utilities before they dig.
She said, “According to the Common Ground Alliance, an underground utility line is damaged once every six minutes nationwide because someone decided to dig without knowing the location of their lines. It is the greatest threat to our system.”
The contest — “Chalk It Up to Safe Digging,” — runs through Aug. 6.
Coomes said people who want to enter should grab plenty of sidewalk chalk and head outdoors; pick a location on their property such as a patio, sidewalk, or driveway, draw the “Gus the Gopher loves the 811” logo and any artwork that promotes safe digging; take a photo and upload the chalk drawing online to atmosenergy.com/contest.
Eight winners will be selected at random to win a $100 gift card to the local hardware store of their choice.
Winners will be announced on Aug. 11 — 811 Day.
For more information, go to atmosenergy.com/contest.
Coomes said when people call 811 a few days before digging, they are connected to a local one-call notification center that takes the caller’s information and communicates it to area utility companies.
Professional locators will visit the dig site to mark the approximate location of underground utility lines with spray paint, flags or both.
Once a site has been accurately marked, it is safe to begin digging around the marked areas, Coomes said.
She said, “Digging without knowing the location of underground utilities can result in serious injuries, inconvenient service disruptions and costly repairs when natural gas, electric, communications, water and sewer lines are damaged.”
The person who digs the hole without calling 811 bears any expense for damages to the utilities.
Kentucky law requires anyone who digs a hole to have lines marked before they start.
The Kentucky Public Service Commission can levy fines ranging from $1,250 for the first violation to $2,000 for a second violation and $4,000 for subsequent violations.
Common Ground Alliance says failure to call 811 in 2019 led to $30 billion in damages to utilities.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
