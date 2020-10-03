Atmos Energy gave $2 million to help feed schoolchildren in September through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities program.
Of that, $131,500 went to Kentucky.
In this area, the Cliff Hagan Boys & Girls Club and Girls Inc. received funding from the program, according to Kay Coomes, Atmos’ manager of public affairs.
“Hunger affects children in every community we serve,” Kevin Akers, Atmos’ president and CEO, said in a news release. “Our kids are starting school on an empty stomach, which impacts their ability to focus and learn.”
He said, “Atmos Energy is making this contribution to support local food programs in the 1,400 communities we serve, so hungry children get the food they need before, during and after the school day and on weekends and holidays as well.”
Akers said an estimated 18 million children face hunger nationwide.
And he said food insecurity has increased since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kevin Dobbs, Atmos’ president for its Kentucky/Mid-States Division, said, “Our Kentucky team is focused on nourishing our children and their families in need. No child should go to bed hungry, and we are grateful to our local nonprofit and school district partners for helping us ensure that children have regular access to healthy snacks, fresh produce and hearty balanced meals.”
In 2019, before the pandemic, Feeding America said Kentucky’s food-insecurity rate was 14.9% — higher than the national rate of 12.5%
The report also said that the food-insecurity rate for Kentucky’s children was even higher at 18%.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
