Atmos Energy and Jagoe Homes are partnering with Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity to build a natural gas-powered Zero Net Energy home that “showcases the reliability and affordability of natural gas while providing significant greenhouse gas emission reductions.”
Kay Coomes, Atmos’ public affairs manager, said, “The mission for this Habitat for Humanity ZNE home demonstration project is to provide a family with an affordable, energy-efficient and comfortable home that partners natural gas with renewable energy that meets low carbon energy goals while reducing energy bills.”
She said the groundbreaking ceremony on the project is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14 at 1500 Independence Ave.
The 1,185-square-foot home, being built for the family of Jamie Sowders, a single mother of four, includes a solar energy system.
Coomes said the home “reduces greenhouse gas emissions by using a balanced energy approach that includes a rooftop photovoltaic solar electricity generation system and high-efficiency natural gas appliances, in addition to top-rated insulation, windows and home weatherization features.”
The home is expected to produce as much energy as it consumes within a year.
Bill Jagoe, who owns Jagoe Homes with his brother, Scott, said the company is considering offering net zero ready homes to other customers next year.
“We’ve been studying this for some time,” he said. “We’ve had a team working on it for about a year.”
Jeremy Stephens, executive director of Habitat, said, “Typically, these types of houses do cost more than a normal house build. However, we get a lot of discounted pricing on our construction supplies and materials, and we have a lot of volunteer labor as well.”
He said, “Jagoe Homes has taken on the lion’s share of the energy modeling that we needed to know where we had to be on the insulation values and what types of windows were needed for the home to be an Energy Star/net zero energy rating house.
“Believe it or not, we will end up being able to build this home at only slightly more of a budget than a normal Habitat house, thanks to all the partners involved.”
He said, “The last thing we would ever want to do is put one of our homeowners in a situation where they couldn’t afford to live in the house. The good news about this entire process is that since we’ve had great partners like Atmos Energy and Jagoe Homes on this initial build, there’s a good chance we’ll be able to do these in the future at an even lower cost, now that we have the education and know the processes involved.”
“We are absolutely ecstatic about this opportunity to be involved in the first net zero energy house in Kentucky.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
