Temperatures in the region aren't expected to top the 32-degree mark until Feb. 20.
And the National Weather Service says there's a possibility of snow Sunday night and Monday -- and again on Wednesday and Thursday.
So, Atmos Energy is reminding customers about some safety tips.
The company said:
• Never use an oven or a gas stovetop to heat your home.
• Protect natural gas meters. Natural gas meters are weather-proof, however, to ensure that the meter keeps working smoothly, remove snow and ice from natural gas meters with a broom or brush. Never kick or chip snow and ice away with a hard object.
• Safely remove snow from vents for dryers and other natural gas equipment. Blocked vents for dryers and other gas appliances can lead to a dangerous buildup of carbon monoxide gas.
• Minimize the risk of frozen pipes. Leave faucets running at a trickle, leave cabinet doors open and close all doors and windows to keep heat inside.
• If you think you smell gas, leave the house and call both 911 and the Atmos Energy emergency number, 866-322-8667.
