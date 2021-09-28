Atmos Energy raised more than $1.6 million earlier this month to benefit No Kid Hungry, The Salvation Army and the United Way.
Employees pledged $827,495 during the company’s annual Week of Giving campaign, and the company matched it through its Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities initiative.
The money will be distributed across the eight states Atmos serves, including Kentucky.
Kevin Akers, Atmos’ president and CEO, said employees “give of their time, their talent and their resources throughout the year to support our communities, our school districts, after school programs and food banks, as part of our commitment to fueling safe and thriving communities.”
He added, “No Kid Hungry, The Salvation Army, United Way and organizations like Homes For Our Troops are invaluable partners that reinforce our enduring commitment to combat childhood illiteracy, provide for food insecure households and honor our everyday heroes who keep our country and communities safe and healthy.”
Homes For Our Troops is an organization that builds and donates specially-adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans, helping them rebuild their lives.
“Fueling Safe and Thriving Communities isn’t just a tagline for us,” said Liz Beauchamp, Atmos’ vice president of governmental and public affairs. “It is what we do, and it is who we are.”
Atmos distributes natural gas to more than 3 million customers in more than 1,400 communities in eight states, primarily in the South.
