Atmos Energy is ready to begin replacing approximately 1,400 feet of pipe along 25th Street between J.R. Miller Boulevard and Frederica Street.
The $246,672 project includes replacing 16 service lines between houses and the street.
The work is part of the utility’s Pipeline Replacement Program, which the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved during Atmos’ 2009 rate case.
The PSC gave Atmos 15 years to complete the project.
“Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system,” Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs, said in a news release. “It is our number one priority.”
The company has been replacing pipe for about a decade.
Last fall, it replaced 1,334 feet of steel pipe and 13 service lines on East 25th Street from J.R. Miller Boulevard to East Cloverdale Drive and on Clay Street from East 24th Street to East 25th Street.
That project cost $168,566.
In the fall of 2019, it spent $800,000 to replace 9,804 of aging steel pipe in central Owensboro along with 148 service lines.
In the fall of 2018, the utility spent $1.1 million to replace 13,135 feet of aging steel pipe and 231 lines from houses to the street in western Owensboro in the Griffith Avenue-Carter Road area.
In May 2018, Atmos replaced 3,090 feet of steel pipes in eastern Owensboro at a cost of $250,000.
And in the fall of 2017, it replaced 19,273 feet in neighborhoods around Owensboro Health Healthpark.
Dallas-based Atmos is the country’s largest, fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor, serving more than 3 million customers in more than 1,400 communities in eight states.
