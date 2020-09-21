Atmos Energy will begin replacing 1,334 feet of steel pipe and 13 service lines from houses to the street in Owensboro on Oct. 1.
The area involved is on East 25th Street from J.R. Miller Boulevard to East Cloverdale Drive and on Clay Street from East 24th Street to East 25th Street.
Kay Coomes, the company’s manager of public affairs, said the project will cost $168,566.
The work is part of the utility’s Pipeline Replacement Program, which the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved during Atmos’ 2009 rate case.
The PSC gave Atmos 15 years to complete the project.
Last fall, the company spent $800,000 to replace 9,804 of aging steel pipe in central Owensboro along with 148 service lines.
Atmos has been working on the project for several years.
In the fall of 2018, the utility spent $1.1 million to replace 13,135 feet of aging steel pipes and 231 lines from houses to the street in western Owensboro in the Griffith Avenue-Carter Road area.
In May 2018, Atmos began work on replacing 3,090 feet of steel pipes in eastern Owensboro at a cost of $250,000.
And in the fall of 2017, it began replacing 19,273 feet in neighborhoods around Owensboro Health Healthpark.
Coomes said, “Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system. It is our number one priority.”
This year’s work is expected to be completed by the end of October.
Coomes said, “Atmos Energy will work with local officials should road closures become necessary. There will be signage and professional flagging crews on site when necessary.”
Dallas-based Atmos is the country’s largest, fully-regulated, natural-gas-only distributor, serving more than 3 million customers in over 1,400 communities in eight states.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.