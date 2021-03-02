In Daviess County, 9,229 homes and businesses have fallen a total of $976,485 behind on their natural gas bills during the coronavirus pandemic, Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs at Atmos Energy, said Monday.
“We believe there is a lot of energy assistance available,” she said. “All the customer has to do is just apply for it.”
Coomes said, “We also have our Sharing the Warmth Plan. We partner with Audubon Area Community Action agency to help administer our program. So, in many cases, one individual can qualify for both LIHEAP and our Sharing the Warmth plan.”
She said the company understands that customers are concerned about their bills after two weeks of below-average temperatures in February.
“We want to assure customers that bills in the near-term will not include any of the unusually high gas prices from the historic winter storms,” she said.
Coomes said, “Atmos Energy does not set the market pricing for natural gas. There is no profit added to the gas cost. We have been and will continue working with regulators to find solutions that will minimize the impact on monthly bills. Until those solutions are identified, the gas cost portion of a customer’s bill will reflect normal, seasonal gas prices.”
But she said that February and March bills may still be higher because of the amount of natural gas used during last month’s polar vortex.
Coomes said, “Atmos offers installment plans that spread out payments of the total balance over time with no added charges or fees.”
To set up an installment plan, go to www.atmos energy.com, log in to the Atmos Energy Account Center and select the Payment Assistance tab, or call the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888-286-6700 Monday through Friday between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
Financial assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis to eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency, Coomes said.
To locate an agency, go to atmosenergy.com/assistance or call 211.
People needing help in keeping up with their monthly natural gas bills can contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888-286-6700 or go to https://www.atmos energy.com/account center/logon/login.html.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
