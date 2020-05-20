Atmos Energy is reminding its customers this week that the company is offering payment options and financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
“To help those experiencing financial hardship, we have temporarily suspended natural gas disconnections for non-payment and offer payment installment plans,” Bill Greer, the company’s Kentucky vice president of public affairs, said in a news release.
He said, “Financial help is available through local assistance agencies. We encourage customers who are struggling to contact us. Making a partial payment will help you avoid building up a large balance that will be harder to pay off later.”
Atmos said that more federal assistance funds have been released for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to help during the pandemic.
And the company said its Sharing the Warmth program “leverages the generosity of customer donations with additional contributions by Atmos Energy to amplify the amount of assistance offered.”
The statement said that Atmos partners with local agencies to offer program funds to eligible customers.
The company said it also offers installment plans that spread out payments of the total balance over time.
Because of the pandemic, there are no added charges or fees, it said.
To set up an installment plan, go to www.atmosenergy.com, log into the Atmos Energy Account Center and select the Payment Assistance tab or call the Atmos Energy customer service team at 888-286-6700 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST.
The news release said that assistance is available on a first-come, first-served basis to “eligible residential customers through a local energy assistance agency.”
To locate an agency, visit atmosenergy.com/assistance or call 211, Atmos said.
It said that people who need help in keeping up with their monthly natural gas expenses should contact Atmos Energy’s customer service team at 888-286-6700 or visit the account center at www.atmosenergy.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
