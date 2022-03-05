Atmos Energy will spend more than $1.12 million to replace roughly a mile-and-a-half of bare steel and other aging infrastructure in Owensboro later this month.
The work will be in eastern Owensboro.
The area includes East Victory Court from East 26th Street to Kelly Lane, Kelly Lane from East Victory Court to Old Hartford Road, Bluff Avenue from East 26th Street to East 20th Street, Bluff Avenue from East 18th Street to East 17th Street, East 25th Street from Bluff Avenue to McConnell Avenue, East 23rd Street from Bluff Avenue to McConnell Avenue, East 20th Street from Mill Avenue to Alexander Avenue, East 19th Street from Bluff Avenue to Stonewall Court, Mill Avenue from East 18th Street to East 20th Street and East 18th Street at its intersection with Mill Avenue.
Work is expected to start in about two weeks, according to Kay Coomes, Atmos’ manager of public affairs.
She said 142 service lines — the ones that run from the street to the house — will also be replaced.
Coomes said, “As this happens, each homeowner will be updated accordingly.”
She said that during Atmos’ 2009 rate case, the Kentucky Public Service Commission approved a Pipeline Replacement Program for its service territory in Kentucky.
“This program enables Atmos Energy to replace bare steel and other aging infrastructure,” Coomes said. “Atmos Energy is committed to the safety and reliability of our system. It is our No. 1 priority.”
She said Atmos will work with local officials if road closures become necessary.
The latest replacement project should be completed by early August, Coomes said.
Since 2017, Atmos has replaced more than 12 miles of aging pipelines in the city.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.