Scammers are staying busy, trying to find new ways to separate people from their money.
Kay Coomes, manager of public affairs for Atmos Energy, says there’s a new one that may be hard for some people to detect.
She said, “Atmos Energy recently became aware of an ongoing ‘Search Engine Phishing’ operation, where cybercriminals use search engine optimization techniques to place a fake website into a browser’s top search results.”
The way it works, Coomes said, is when someone clicks on one of the spoofed websites, they will be redirected to what looks like a legitimate Atmos Energy page.
But, she said, that fake page will feature a fake customer service number and other false information.
If a customer calls the fake customer service number, they may be asked to provide login credentials or other sensitive information that the scammers can leverage to compromise bank, credit card or other accounts, Coomes said.
She said telephone scams are also on the rise, including one where impostors call customers directly and offer a discount on their Atmos Energy bill if they pay immediately over the phone.
Coomes said, “Atmos Energy will never ask for payment using prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency or unauthorized third-party payment or mobile application.”
People who have concerns about the legitimacy of a call should hang up and call Atmos Energy customer service at 888-286-6700, she said.
“The most effective way to combat this recent increase in scam attempts is through education, awareness and extreme caution anytime someone contacts you about a utility bill payment,” Coomes said.
