Scams seem to be everywhere these days.
And every year on Nov. 18, Utilities United Against Scam, a consortium of nearly 150 U.S. and Canadian electric, water and natural gas utilities, sponsors Utility Scam Awareness Day to warn customers not to be cheated out of their money.
“Atmos Energy is committed to providing exceptional customer service, and we strive to protect our customers from the harmful effects of a utility impostor scam,” Mark Martin, Atmos’ vice president of public affairs, said in a news release. “Scams often begin with a call, text message or email pretending to be from a trusted contact, asking to send money or share personal information.”
Kay Coomes, the utility’s public affairs manager, said, “I would say at least a couple of times a year, we will get a report from one or more of our customers reporting that someone that looked like a utility worker showed up at their door or someone called and said they were with Atmos Energy asking for a payment.”
She said, “They will call to verify and then we know there is probably a scam going on.”
Coomes said Atmos never sends a lone notification to customers within one hour of a service disconnection and will never ask customers to make payments with a pre-paid debit card, gift card, any form of cryptocurrency or a third-party mobile payment application.
She said people should always ask for an employee’s identification badge, which displays the person’s name, photograph and Atmos Energy logo.
If you suspect an impostor, the news release says, call the Atmos Energy customer service number at 888-286-6700 to verify the employee’s identity.
Jared Lawrence, UUAS founder and executive committee chairman, said, “It is no surprise that scammers have been seeking to exploit the heightened anxiety of people coping with the pandemic.”
However, Coomes said, “I cannot say there has been any particular spike or increase thus far” in the Owensboro area.
Keith Lawrence 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
