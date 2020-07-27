In response to a legal challenge by a state defense attorney association, the leading attorney representing “Marsy’s Law” said last week the crime victim’s bill that was passed into law by legislators is constitutional and will survive a legal challenge.
Marsy’s Law would put the rights of crime victims into the state constitution and would allow for those rights to be enforceable in court. The public will have to vote on whether to add Marsy’s Law to the constitution in November.
When lawmakers passed a similar bill in 2019, it was successfully challenged by the Kentucky Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, with the state Supreme Court ruling the ballot language was insufficient for voters to understand the proposed amendment. The measure appeared on the ballot and was approved by voters, but the vote was not certified.
John Roach, a former member of the state Supreme Court, is lead attorney defending Marsy’s Law against the new challenge, which was also filed by the Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys. Roach said, based on the 2019 Supreme Court ruling, a substantial part of Marsy’s Law will have to appear on the November ballot.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of Section 1 and Section 2 (of the bill) published on the ballot,” Roach said, and the justices’ opinion means “you have to put the full text to the vote.
“So I think you’re going to see a pretty large ballot,” Roach said.
There are two constitutional amendments on the ballot this November, but the second has nothing to do with Marsy’s Law.
The Association of Criminal Defense Attorneys alleges Marsy’s Law should be thrown out by the courts because it doesn’t have a consistent definition of what a “crime victim” is, and that it does not meet state requirements on how laws are supposed to be written and published.
Roach said the Marsy’s Law bill, Senate Bill 15, meets the constitutional requirements for bills to be valid.
“Our team has reviewed the complaint carefully, and I’m confident the General Assembly’s (actions) comply with the constitution,” Roach said. “I’m also confident the Secretary of State’s team is going to comply with the publication requirement.”
The lawsuit alleged Senate Bill 15 packs more than one constitutional amendment into one bill, and that the bill’s intent is not properly reflected in its title. Roach rejected the arguments.
“My point of view is there’s simply no conflict at all,” Roach said. The “process followed by the General Assembly” when crafting the law is in compliance with the constitution, he said.
Regarding the title, for example, Roach cited prior case law that says titles of bills are sufficient if they provide general information and a “clue” about the bill’s contents. Regarding Senate Bill 15 having multiple constitution amendments, Roach also provided a court ruling that says constitutional amendments can have more than one provision, as long as the provisions are related. An amendment with two completely unrelated provisions is unconstitutional, according to case law.
Roach said he could not predict if the case would go on to the Supreme Court as did the 2019 case.
“I just don’t know. I can simply say I and my team looked at this closely. I feel the process and proposed amendment complies with the constitution,” Roach said. “Judge Wingate in Franklin Circuit Court will agree, and then it goes where it goes.
State Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed to intervene in the lawsuit on behalf of Marsy’s Law, as has Marsy’s Law for Kentucky, the group that advocated for passage of the bill.
In a prepared statement, Marsy’s Law for Kentucky said: “The noble quest to provide equal rights for Kentucky crime victims is once again under attack. Despite the 2020 Marsy’s Law amendment being in full compliance with a 2019 Kentucky Supreme Court ruling, an unnecessary lawsuit has once again been filed to thwart the will of the Kentucky General Assembly and deny voters a second chance to provide victims of crime the equal rights they deserve ...”
Regarding the allegations in the lawsuit, the statement says: “The Kentucky General Assembly passed Senate Bill 15 in strong bipartisan fashion directing the Kentucky Secretary of State to include the full language of the amendment on the 2020 ballot as the Supreme Court required in its ruling. Marsy’s Law is once again committed to fighting this lawsuit to ensure Kentucky crime victims are afforded the equal rights they have so long been denied.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
