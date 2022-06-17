Attorney General Cameron makes stop in Owensboro to discuss issues

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron talked Thursday about his battles with Gov Andy Beshear’s administration when he spoke to a friendly audience of supporters at the Daviess County Courthouse.
Cameron, who recently announced his bid for governor, talked about lawsuits he brought against Beshear Administration officials over executive orders issued in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Cameron also discussed his office’s current lawsuit against the Cabinet for Health and Family Services related to abortion restrictions state lawmakers approved earlier this year.
“I think we showed in the attorney general’s office we are going to stand up and do what’s right,” Cameron told a cluster of mostly Republican Party county officials in the courthouse’s Fiscal Court room.
Cameron said he challenged Beshear when state officials ended in-person church services and required people who traveled out of state to quarantine for 14 days in the early days of the pandemic.
Having churches halt in-person services while allowing retail outlets like “big box” stores to remain open during the pandemic was unconstitutional and an example of the government “picking winners and losers,” Cameron said.
“Our freedom is protected by the First Amendment,” Cameron said of churches.
Cameron said a priority for the coming year will be working with the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission, which was formed earlier this month. The commission, created by the General Assembly, will determine how the state spends Kentucky’s portion of a settlement between states and opioid manufacturers.
The commission will focus on ways to curb opioid addiction, Cameron said. 50% of the $483 million the state received from the settlement will go to local communities, he said.
“We are certainly focused on the commission and getting the best ideas we possibly can,” Cameron said.
In addition, the office is continuing its work to prevent or stop human trafficking and child abuse, he said.
Earlier this week, Cameron sued Beshear’s office over what he said was the Cabinet for Health and Family Service’s refusal to abide by regulations in House Bill 3, an omnibus abortion bill lawmakers approved and passed into law over Beshear’s veto.
The bill is currently tied up in a lawsuit in U.S. District Court, but Cameron said the Cabinet should begin preparing reporting forms in order to regulate manufacturers, suppliers or shippers of abortion-inducing drugs.
The Louisville Courier-Journal reported Cabinet officials called Cameron’s lawsuit “a baseless and blatant political stunt.”
Cameron told the small audience at the courthouse he shouldn’t have to defend his stance.
“I shouldn’t be in the position of feeling I should in some way shy away from my position,” he said.
Cameron said scrutiny should instead be focused on “people on the other side who want to kill babies.”
Regarding the race for governor, Cameron told the group a recent poll currently puts him 30 points above his nearest challenger in next year’s GOP primary. The poll was conducted by Co/Efficient, a Kansas-based polling firm.
“A lot of what we do is reactionary” to actions taken by the Beshear Administration, Cameron said. “It’s better to be on offense than defense.
“I think it’s good to have somebody in this office, when the going gets rough, that won’t shut down your churches, won’t shut down your schools and won’t shut down your businesses.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.