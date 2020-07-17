By Renee Beasley Jones and Jacob Mulliken
Attorney General Daniel Cameron has locked horns again with Gov. Andy Beshear over Beshear’s authority to enact orders related to COVID-19.
On Thursday, Cameron asked a Boone County court to overturn every executive order the governor has issued to date related to the virus — including last week’s controversial face mask mandate — and to stop Beshear from issuing new orders in the future.
“That’s terrifying in the middle of a worldwide pandemic,” Beshear said. “It would mean we would fail, and it means people will die.”
If the court were to rule in Cameron’s favor, Beshear said it would become like “the Wild West.”
Such a ruling would negate all Healthy at Work requirements, which limit the occupancy of restaurants, bars and gyms. The initiative requires employees to wear face masks and companies to sanitize workplaces, among other health-related safety measures.
In addition, Cameron seeks to stop the expansion of worker’s compensation for employees who become infected with the virus and must quarantine, and he wants to end the governor’s waiver on copays, deductibles and cost-sharing for private insurance, which means some people would have to pay for COVID-19 tests.
“I’ve done everything I can to protect the people of Kentucky,” Beshear said during a Thursday COVID-19 update. “I lie awake at night almost every night, wondering how many people we’re going to lose and whether we’re going to go the way of other states.”
For example, Florida recently ran out of ICU beds. The Sunshine State reported 77,000 cases in seven days.
Arizona, which is 1.5 times the size of Kentucky, has brought in refrigerated trucks because its morgues are full.
Cameron’s request would strip Beshear of the same authority that nearly every governor in the U.S. uses to fight the coronavirus, Beshear said.
“This is wrong. This is really, really wrong. Don’t play politics with the lives of people,” he said.
In the meantime, the governor said, no court has issued any ruling that prohibits the face mask order or any other executive order from his administration.
Beshear announced 413 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the state’s total to 21,083.
Of those cases, 13 children under the age of 5 tested positive. Two of them are 2 months old.
He also reported five more deaths. To date, 650 Kentuckians have lost their battle with the virus.
As the number of cases continues to rise in the commonwealth, Beshear expects the death toll to increase. “Remember, deaths follow cases,” Beshear said.
Green River District Health Department officials reported 29 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases — eight in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, three in McLean County, 12 in Ohio County, one in Union county and two in Webster County.
The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in the seven-county district is 1,192.
Nineteen reported confirmed cases are currently hospitalized.
Unemployment BenefitsAlso on Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear urged those Kentuckians awaiting their unemployment benefits to ‘pick up the phone.’
In Thursday’s briefing, Beshear announced that the employees trained and brought in by global accounting firm Ernst and Young to handle the state’s unemployment backlog are only achieving a 50% answer rate.
“We need you to answer the phone,” he said. “When you see the number, 502-333-9130, answer it. So far, Ernst and Young have hired 300 people and are getting more efficient as they get up to speed.”
Beshear brought EY into the fold on June 30. At the time, Beshear announced that the state had roughly 56,000 unprocessed claims from March, April and May.
Beshear pledged $7 million in CARES Act money on the four-week EY contract, which began on July 1. EY pledged to increase the number of people processing claims to 300, bring the total number of claims processors in the state to 400. As of July 15, 10,635 claims have been processed, Beshear said.
“Our goal is to be able to process upward of 4,000 claims a day,” he said. “We still have 5,060 claims pending from March and 24,000 claims that were filed in April, I think many of these are duplicates. Thousands of calls were made today and 6,104 were made on July 15.”
To aid in processing as many claims as they can, EY has increased its daily hours from eight to 10 and have added Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Even so, Beshear, while applauding the work being done, is still not satisfied, he said.
“Unemployment has been difficult,” he said. “It has been mostly difficult for those that have filed and had trouble getting it. It has been difficult for the state because we had a starved system. We had a computer system that is 20 years old. We had a loss of 95 employees two years ago along with the loss of multiple regional offices due to a budget cut in half. All of that with the most amount of claims by a lot ever filed in a short amount of time. I am not satisfied with our performance today and I want to be clear, that is not the fault of the employees and I need to commend them.”
