The state Attorney General’s Office and the U.S. Attorney for eastern Kentucky are cautioning state residents about unsolicited packages of personal protective equipment arriving at homes.
The mailed packages are believed to be part of a “brushing” scam, where vendors send small items to people and then generate false, but positive reviews about the vendor online under the name of the person who received the package.
As scams go, “brushing” sounds pretty innocuous. But people receiving the mailed items might be victims of identity theft, Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office says. Also, the protective equipment received in such a manner should not be trusted.
Elizabeth Kuhn, communications director for Cameron’s office, said in an email Friday the office received six reports between Thursday and Friday from people statewide who had received packages of PPE, including masks and gloves, they had not ordered. Reports from Adair and Martin counties were received earlier in the week.
Scams are often convoluted, but “brushing” scams are odder than most.
“The intention of scammers who utilize ‘brushing scams’ is to boost positive reviews of their products,” Kuhn said. “By sending you unsolicited merchandise, third-party sellers make it appear as though you are a ‘verified buyer’ of their product because there is now a shipping record verifying that their products were delivered to your address. The third-party seller then uses that information to post a fake, positive review of their product.”
According to the Federal Trade Commission, a person who receives unsolicited goods through a brushing scam could be the victim of identity fraud. “It could mean that the scammers have created an account in your name, or taken over your account, on online retail sites,” the FTC website says.
Anyone who receives unsolicited items in the mail should change their account passwords on retail sites like Amazon or eBay, the FTC and Cameron’s office says.
When the COVID-19 stuck the U.S., personal protective equipment suddenly became very hard to obtain for consumers. So a package full of face masks or gloves on your doorstep might seem like your lucky day.
But, no. The main concern, officials say, is there is no way to know if the products are safe or work.
“It is recommended that Kentuckians do not use unsolicited PPE items,” as there is no way to verify the quality or origin of such products, Kuhn said.
A person who receives an unsolicited package of PPE should contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257 and the Office of Homeland’s Security Intelligence Fusion Center at 1-866-393-6659. If the box has a company brand on it, the company should also be informed.
A similar scam involving seeds was reported in late July, with people receiving unsolicited seeds from China. Kuhn said the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Office and law enforcement are investigating the origin of the packages to determine if they can prosecute the senders.
“While the packages containing PPE and seeds appear to be primarily mailed from China, the scammers who are sending the items could be located anywhere,” Kuhn said. Brushing scams also occur with domestically shipped products.
“Whether individuals can be prosecuted depends on the nature of the conduct, whether the goods are tainted, whether the scammer committed identity theft or use of a stolen credit card to further the scam, and other factors,” Kuhn said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.