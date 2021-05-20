The dispute over who owns the Confederate memorial on the Daviess County Courthouse lawn went before a judge Wednesday afternoon with attorneys for Daviess Fiscal Court and the Kentucky United Daughters of the Confederacy both claiming the statue.
Wednesday’s hearing was not to determine ownership, but rather over whether the statue could be moved by Fiscal Court before the case is resolved. Daviess Circuit Judge Lisa Payne Jones said she would issue a ruling on that issue in the near future.
The issue of ownership of the 120-year-old statue became a point of contention last year. The county wants to relocate the Confederate memorial and has said they are in talks with an unidentified entity interested in taking the statue.
The Kentucky UDC chapter filed suit, claiming ownership. The state UDC argues that it became the statue’s owner in 1970 when the John C. Breckenridge Chapter 306 Daughters of the Confederacy dissolved. The county argues Fiscal Court became the owner of the statue after the Daviess County Confederate Association fulfilled its agreement to place the statue at the courthouse in 1900.
At Wednesday’s hearing on the UDC’s motion for a restraining order preventing the county from moving the statue, Franklin, Tennessee, attorney H. Edward Phillips III, who is representing the UDC, said the UDC has documentation from 1902 describing making payments to pay for the statue.
Owensboro attorney Nick Goetz, who is also representing the UDC, said Fiscal Court should be blocked from making agreements about the statue because if it is moved it would cause “immediate and irreparable harm” to the UDC.
The UDC was requesting “the least amount of action” be taken until ownership is settled, Goetz said. “Let the statue stay where it is,” he said.
Regarding ownership, Goetz said, “there’s nothing in the documentation to show transfer of this personal property to Daviess County Fiscal Court.” The back of the statue says it was erected by the “Breckenridge Chapter Daughters of the Confederacy.”
“It is literally stamped with my client’s name,” Goetz said.
Phillips, who has handled other cases regarding Confederate monuments, said moving the statue could cause damage, adding that a monument to Confederate President Jefferson Davis was damaged when it was taken down in Memphis and reinstalled elsewhere.
The UDC argues in court documents it has claimed the statue in its inventory of artifacts that it sends to the state. Owensboro Attorney Mike Lee, who is representing Fiscal Court on behalf of the Kentucky Association of Counties, said the Kentucky UDC didn’t exist as an incorporated entity until 2019, and the organization is trying to claim ownership from the Breckenridge chapter “49 years after their predecessor was an operating unit.”
“I don’t think they are a successor” to the Breckenridge chapter, Lee said. Even if the UDC did raise funds to pay the $3,500 for the statue in 1900, “the raising of funds or expenditure of funds does not create an ownership interest,” he said.
In arguing against the restraining order, Lee said the statue was moved in the 1990s when it was restored and did not suffer damage. The county insures the statue and performs mowing and maintenance, he said.
“I can’t find any connection or evidence (that) the UDC has done anything in respect to that monument,” Lee said.
Goetz said the county only offered the use of space on the courthouse lawn for the statue, but “there’s no document or other writing that established the UDC made a gift of that to the county.”
Jones said she will review the case, and relevant cases cited by the attorneys, before making her ruling.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
