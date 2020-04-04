Although judicial centers are conducting only emergency and time-sensitive hearings, attorneys are still working on cases.
With the outbreak of the coronavirus, some Owensboro-area lawyers have seen an increase in the number of people seeking wills, living wills and powers of attorney documents.
“They’re apparently a lot like bankruptcies,” Owensboro attorney Frank Brancato said. “A lot of people wait a long time to see a lawyer for bankruptcy. It’s not until they get sued” that they seek bankruptcy protection, he said.
“The pandemic must be triggering the same kind of response,” Brancato said.
Ed Hodskins, an Owensboro attorney with Thacker, Hodskins, Searcy and Knight, said there has been “an uptick” in people requesting wills, living will and power of attorney documents, “because people are concerned.”
Power of attorney gives someone the power to make financial decisions over another’s affairs. A living will spells out what kind of medical treatments you would want if you are incapacitated.
“People are thinking about this,” Hodskins said.
“I’ve even had calls from hospital staff, people concerned because they are working directly with people at risk, and they want to get their documents in order,” he said.
Hollie Lindsey, an attorney with Foreman, Watson, Holtrey, and who is based in Hartford, said there has been an increase in people seeking wills, living wills and power of attorney directives.
“I think it’s probably a combination of a few things,” Lindsey said. “People are getting a little bit concerned (about COVID-19), so they are starting to think about things they wouldn’t otherwise.”
Also people “have more time on their hands,” with social distancing, Lindsey said.
Jesse Mountjoy, with the Owensboro firm of Sullivan Mountjoy, said there has been an increase in requests but not as many as he was anticipating.
“I’d say there has been a slight uptick,” Mountjoy said.
Brancato, with Bamberger, Brancato and Spaulding, said the topic of wills and living wills is difficult in most circumstances.
“People don’t like to talk about dying,” Brancato said. Now “it’s on TV every day.”
The need for social distancing has changed the way law firms are handling wills and similar documents, which require steps like being signed in the presence of witnesses.
Brancato said the Administrative Office of the Courts put in place a temporary provision that allows a person to sign a living will or will “in front of a notary on video.” But that doesn’t apply to other documents, like bankruptcy papers, he said.
A state’s coronavirus response bill, which was signed into law earlier this week, contains a provision that says a teleconference can meet the requirement of being “in the presence of one another for the purposes of complying with testimony, signature or notarization.”
Law offices have come up with ways to still get legal documents prepared and signed while maintaining social distancing.
“Normally, we would schedule an in-person consultation … now with the coronavirus, all of those consultations are handled by telephone,” Hodskins said.
If a document has to be signed in person, “we limit in-person contact to one time only,” he said. “... Even then, we have gloves and masks.”
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
